Game 11: Reds vs. Brewers (6:40 PM ET) - Montas vs. Ross

Yesterday featured a total eclipse of the sun and a two-dinger game from one Elly De La Cruz, the latter of which came as an inside-the-park variety that electrified the crowd within Great American Ball Park. It also featured a back and forth game between two clubs poised to challenge for the title in the National League Central, with the Cincinnati Reds emerging victorious over the Milwaukee Brewers by the score of 10-8.

The Reds will turn to Frankie Montas in Tuesday’s second game of the series, their Opening Day starter looking to continue the fantastic run of form he’s seen since becoming a Red in the offseason. Milwaukee, meanwhile, will turn to veteran righthander Joe Ross, who is making his second appearance of the 2024 season after after not appearing at all at the big league level since 2021.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Beers Lineup