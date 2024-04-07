Tejay Antone has elbow problems again and I am quite sad about it

Across the shortened 2020 season and the first two-thirds of 2021, Tejay Antone established himself as one of the absolute most elite relievers in all of Major League Baseball. He pitched to a tidy 2.48 ERA in 69.0 IP in that span, his blend of incredible spin, 98+ degree heat, and a sweeping breaking ball more unhittable as he mastered it.

Then came a late-August trip to Milwaukee, a 75 mph curveball that missed wide to Brewers 1B Rowdy Tellez, and one of the more gutwrenching things I’ve watched in my time covering the Cincinnati Reds. Antone winced immediately upon delivering the pitch, motioned for the trainers, and exited with what soon was revealed to be the second time he’d need Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his electric right arm.

Just over two full years later, he returned to the Reds amid their stretch run in 2023, and while he was throwing 3 full mph slower with his heater, he still found ways to retire hitters from the start. However, he made it just over a week into his return before the Reds, super cautious with him as they should have been, pulled him on September 13th when he had the slightest discomfort in that surgically repaired elbow.

That long, stitched-up history made what we saw in the Top of the 6th inning today that much more heartbreaking. He fired one awkward looking pitch - an 89 mph dart that ran inside to the Mets hitter at the plate - and immediately winced, exiting a game unexpectedly early once more in obvious discomfort. As Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer relayed, Antone felt something in his elbow and will have an MRI as soon as he can get one.

David Bell said Tejay Antone felt something with his elbow. He’ll get an MRI — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 7, 2024

The Reds played awful defense, got dinked for back to back bunt hits at one point, left a million men on-base while going seemingly 0 for a billion w/RISP, and lost today to the Mets by the score of 3-1. Frankly, it all took a massive back seat to what we saw with Antone, who I’m hoping upon all hopes does not need major surgery on his elbow once more.