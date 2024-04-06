Game 8: Reds vs. Mets (4:10 PM ET) - Martinez vs. Severino

The Cincinnati Reds were defeated by the New York Mets by the score of 3-2 in the series opener at Great American Ball Park last night, a cold, blustery game that left Reds fans feeling blue. Poor defense (again) and a lack of timely hitting spoiled an otherwise awesome start from Hunter Greene, and it always leaves a poor taste in your mouth when your go-to starter puts up an elite performance at home...and the team still finds a way to lose.

Nick Martinez will toe the rubber this afternoon in the second game of the series, and he’ll do so opposite New York starter Luis Severino. Nick Martini is back in the lineup with a righty starter on the mound, and he’ll do so having logged 13 ribbies over his last 26 AB dating back to the end of the 2023 season. That’ll do!

First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Game two of three with the Mets.



Mets Lineup