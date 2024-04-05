Reds send RHP Ian Gibaut to Dayton Dragons to begin rehab stint

Cincinnati Reds relievers have been swatted around to the tune of a 5.91 ERA so far this season in a sample size that, if called ‘small,’ would be a massive understatement.

It’s incredibly early, so I’m urging you to ignore all the numbers down there for the time being. That said, the one number that you can never overlook when it comes to relievers is the quantity of good ones you have healthy, and getting a key piece back can only help the overall situation in the long run.

Enter Ian Gibaut, whose 74 appearances for the Cincinnati Reds during the 2023 season was tied for the 5th most of any pitcher in the game last year. His 3.33 ERA in 75.2 IP was one of the linchpins of the team’s bullpen, and getting him back in the mix soon can only be viewed as a good thing.

Seems like that might be happening sooner than later. On Friday, the Reds announced they were sending Ian Gibuat on a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton, and I can only assume that means that Ian Gibaut is going on a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton.

A little ramping up there, a bit more down in Louisville, and perhaps we get to see Ian rejoin the bullpen in Cincinnati within the next couple of weeks. Not bad!