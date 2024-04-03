Game 6: Reds at Phillies (4:05 PM ET) - Montas vs. Wheeler

The Cincinnati Reds are going to lose at least another 60 games during the 2024 season, and at least a dozen or so of them are going to be uglier than last night’s 9-4 thumping at the hands of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was rainy, cold, and nasty. Harper socked three homers, the final of which was a grand slam. Elly De La Cruz played perhaps his worst game as a member of the Reds, his miscues coming at key times when the game was not yet out of hand. The bullpen? Well, it bailed out nobody.

The beauty of baseball is that you flush that game immediately down the toilet, wake up, and go right back to it. At least, that’s what you do as long as the weather chooses to play along.

The Reds and Phillies announced yesterday that they would be moving their start time for today’s game back three hours due to the overwhelming forecast of rain in the Philadelphia area, and as The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported earlier on Wednesday, the two clubs still seem intent on getting today’s game in...at some point.

The Phillies and Reds plan to wait as long as they have to wait to play tonight. Both teams want their off day Thurs. The first pitch was bumped from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but it’s possible this does not start at new time. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 3, 2024

While the forecast is hideous, I guess we’ll see baseball at some point. That each team’s Opening Day starter is slated to pitch - Frankie Montas for Cincinnati, Zack Wheeler for the Phils - may lead to a bit more cautiousness on when they choose to actually throw the first pitch than if, say, it was a scheduled bullpen day for each.

Long story short: we’re going to see at least a little bit of Reds baseball today with the series victory on the line, even if when we see it remains to be seen.

Reds Lineup

Series is up for grabs in Philly.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/3CskOLWkan — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 3, 2024

