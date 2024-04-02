Game 5: Reds at Phillies (6:40 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Turnbull

First things first: I truly hope everyone reading this in Reds Country is doing what they can to stay safe amid the array of thunderstorms and tornadoes that are ripping across the land today. I know my mom in Lexington is still without power at the time of writing this after winds knocked over trees everywhere in town, and there’s another wave of storms set to hit the Cincinnati area later this afternoon/evening.

Stay safe, folks.

Said weather is also beelining for Philadelphia, and there’s a very real chance the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies bag tonight’s game as a result. As things stand, it’s a scheduled 6:40 PM ET start for the second game of the series, one that’s supposed to feature Graham Ashcraft in his season debut opposite former Detroit Tiger stalwart Spencer Turnbull.

If things truly do get underway, there’s a chance they’ll end up with a ~2 hour window to play in between the waves of storms. I don’t wear a meteorologist cap very often, but my own personal opinion is that it’s going to be tough to get that in, however.

Anyway, should things go as planned, the lineups for tonight’s action are listed below.

Reds Lineup

Phillies Lineup

TBD...