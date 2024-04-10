Elly De La Cruz is MLB’s most electric player

Nobody hits baseballs farther, or harder, than Elly De La Cruz.

Nobody runs the bases faster, or savvier, than Elly De La Cruz.

Nobody throws the ball across the diamond faster than Elly De La Cruz.

Sometimes, he even becomes Major League Baseball’s most electric player when he doesn’t square the ball just perfectly, and he can do that from both sides of the plate.

He’s MLB’s most electric player, plain and simple.

All his skills were on full display this week in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, as the shortstop of the Cincinnati Reds smashed a 450 foot homer off the top of the batter’s eye in CF at Great American Ball Park before later racing around for an inside-the-park homer to top things off. He ranks among the top 10 in all of baseball in runs scored (despite batting 6th in the order all year) and he’s currently on-pace to steal nearly 90 bases this year.

All these contract extensions being doled out to young stars across the league, yet the Reds still haven’t ponied up to ink this superstar in the making to a life-altering deal. Wonder how much longer it’ll take ‘em?