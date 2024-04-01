Spencer Steer’s 10th inning grand slam sends Reds to 6-3 victory over Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon struggled mightily to find the strike zone after he entered the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the Top of the 10th. Rob Manfred’s ghost-runner was on 2B in the form of Bubba Thompson, and perhaps that tickled Brogdon’s mind enough to keep him off-keel.

Will Benson walked, and both he and Thompson promptly moved up bags by way of a double steal. Jonathan India then walked, too, loading the bases for Spencer Steer in extra innings against a guy who’d been all over the map with his deliveries thus far.

Brogdon opened Steer’s account with a pair of balls, too, before finally humming a meatball down the pipe to make it a 2-1 count. Steer seemed to be timing him up with patience, however, and when Brogdon tried to fire a second consecutive four-seam fastball past him, Steer turned one of the few strikes Brogdon had thrown all game around for a grand slam into the LF seats that effectively sealed a victory for the Reds in the opening game of their series in Philadelphia.

Tejay Antone had to lock things down, of course, and while that became a big of a journey, the Reds hung on for a 6-3 lead that once again showed their emerging mettle.

Tony Graphanino

