Split-squad action as Reds host Brewers, take on Padres

You will finally be able to watch Elly De La Cruz do things on a baseball field that only Elly De La Cruz can do on a baseball field again today. The Cincinnati Reds have split-squad games on their schedule today, playing host to the Milwaukee Brewers in Goodyear while also travelling to take on the San Diego Padres in Peoria.

Elly’s in the squad for the Padres game in Peoria, and that game is streamable on MLB.com this afternoon. First pitch there is set for 3:10 PM ET, while the game in Goodyear - which is not televised - will commence a few minutes earlier at 3:05 PM ET.

Elly will play SS while backing Graham Ashcraft, who’ll be taking the mound for the second time in Cactus League play this spring. He’s yet to allow a hit, either. Meanwhile, a lefty-heavy lineup will back lefty Brandon Williamson in Goodyear against Milwaukee in a game that, again, will not be televised.

Reds lineups are posted below. Enjoy the double-stack action!