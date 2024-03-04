Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Roster Prediction, Volume II

It’s been since February 13th since I took a swing at what the Opening Day roster of the Cincinnati Reds would look like, and in that time there have been a number of pertinent developments.

Matt McLain is progressing, though we’ve still not seen him in a Cactus League game. Noelvi Marte, meanwhile, has returned to action, while there have been notable setbacks to the likes of Nick Lodolo and Jonathan India - the latter of whom we’re learning had another serious issue with plantar fasciitis over the offseason. (Wonder how much that had to do with any trade talks this winter...?)

There are a trio of notable changes I’ve made since the first go-around at prognostication.

I’m placing Marte on the OD roster, swapping him out on the infield list for India, who I’m now predicting will start the year on the injured list even if he insists he’s good to go. Meanwhile, I’ve elevated Graham Ashcraft to the OD rotation since he appears to be much further along than I initially expected in his return from toe surgery. He takes the place in the rotation from Nick Martinez, who I’ve bumped to the OD bullpen - he takes the place I’d initially alotted to Ian Gibaut, who I fear will spend some time on the IL to start the season with his forearm troubles.

Catcher (2)

Tyler Stephenson, Luke Maile

Infield (5)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Jeimer Candelario, Noelvi Marte

Outfield (4)

Will Benson, Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl, Stuart Fairchild

Infield/Outfield/26th man (1)

Jose Barrero

Spencer Steer (1)

Spencer Steer

Starting Rotation (5)

Hunter Greene, Frankie Montas, Andrew Abbott, Graham Ashcraft, Brandon Williamson

Bullpen (8)

Alexis Díaz, Emilio Pagán, Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Lucas Sims, Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll, Buck Farmer

15-day IL (3)

Jonathan India (foot), Ian Gibaut (forearm), Nick Lodolo (tibia)