Game 3: Reds vs. Nationals (1:40 PM ET) - Martinez vs. Irvin

When the Cincinnati Reds signed former San Diego Padres righthander Nick Martinez this winter, I’m not sure they even knew exactly how they’d deploy him. After spending the better part of four years pitching in Japan, Martinez returned to Major League Baseball with the Friars and immediately jumped into the kind of hybrid, swingman role that’s rarely used with any success around the game these days.

Martinez, though, found that success, pitching to an overall 114 ERA+ in San Diego, tossing 216.2 IP across 110 G in 2022-2023, with 19 of those appearances coming as a starter.

The Reds could use him as a starter, where he has been solidly above average. They could also use him as a reliever, helping to bolster a bullpen that was beleaguered at the end of 2023 while their young arms develop in the starting rotation.

Injuries, as they are wont to do, help dictate the Reds decision-making this spring, and Martinez will make his season debut today as a member of the team’s starting rotation. With Nick Lodolo still working his way back from injury, there was room in the rotation for now, and Martinez will do his first bit of innings-chomping as an every-fifth-day guy for the time being.

His task on Sunday is shutting down a Washington Nationals club that caught the momentum bug on Saturday in a surprise comeback victory over the Reds in GABP. That means the series itself is on the line today, and Martinez and the Cincinnati bats have the chance to put one in the bank.

First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET, and Nick Martini is in the lineup at DH again to sock some more dingers.

Reds Lineup

Nationals Lineup