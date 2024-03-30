Defense, bullpen falter as Reds blow lead late in 7-6 loss to Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds let a pair of fly balls drop amid miscommunication between their infield and outfield players, and CF Stuart Fairchild at one point appeared to think an inning was over after the fly ball he caught was just the second out.

Still, the Reds entered the Top of the 9th inning with a 6-4 lead over the Washington Nationals and had a chance to go ahead and put this first series of 2024 in the win column. What resulted, though, was closer Alexis Diaz looking gassed on the mound and having serious issues finding the strike zone, and when the dust settled the Reds had come from ahead to lose 7-6.

Diaz, whose velocity looked down a couple ticks from when he was truly humming early last year, was tagged with the loss after surrendering a pair of walks, a hit batter, a pair of hits, and a trio of earned runs while recording just a lone out. That came after the revamped Cincinnati bullpen allowed a homer (by Lucas Sims) and another run to score (off Fernando Cruz), hardly the ringing endorsement after last year’s laborious season.

It was a sloppy day, plain and simple. The sloppiness contributed to both Hunter Greene’s exit after 4.2 IP (and 100 pitches) and put the bullpen out there for longer in the first place, and giving away outs at the big league level is simply a recipe for disaster even if the opponent is a Nationals club that’s not expected to go anywhere this year.

On the plus side, the offense showed some more life again on Saturday. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Luke Maile swatted a 2-run tater (and added a walk), Nick Martini continued his Paul Bunyan legend with a pinch-hit 2-run double, and Jeimer Candelario got his name in the team’s record books with his first homer (a solo job) as a member of the franchise.

Still, this one will go down as one that got away in consistently ugly fashion, a hangover game in the worst way (despite there being a day-off for said hangover baked into the schedule after Opening Day).

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes