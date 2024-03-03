Listen to Frankie Montas pitch for the Reds and imagine how good it looked with your superbrains

It’s partly cloudy in Surprise, Arizona right now. The high temperature for the day is slated to reach 71 degrees mid-afternoon, with a casual 10 mph breeze emanating from the southwest in the forecast.

Basically, it’s the perfect kind of day to watch a baseball game, and that’s perfect in its own right because that’s precisely where the Cincinnati Reds are playing today. They’ll be taking on the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium, with first pitch slated for 3:05 PM ET.

Frankie Montas will be on the bump for the Reds looking to stretch out further in his quest to return to a dominant, healthy big league starter, and you’ll be able to tune in and watch it precisely nowhere.

I watched my cousin play high school soccer in Louisana on three occasions last week on my television, and I can’t watch big league baseball players play ball today. I digress.

Anyway, the Reds lineup is below and surely it’ll be an entertaining experience for the couple thousand folks actually in attendance to consume with their eyeballs, since they’re the only ones who’ll get that opportunity. Use your ears to follow on 700 WLW (or the MLB At-Bat app) if you so desire.

It's always a good day to play some baseball! pic.twitter.com/eaL9GL0IX9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 3, 2024

