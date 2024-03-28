Martini does Nationals dirty, Reds romp 8-2 in Opening Day victory

Nick Martini homered early and often as the Cincinnati Reds blanketed the Washington Nationals with a quilt of runs on Opening Day. Thanks to Martini’s pair of blasts and an excellent first outing from Frankie Montas (6 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 K on 81 pitches), the Reds rolled their way to an 8-2 victory to begin their 2024 campaign.

Martini, tonight’s obvious Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game took former Cincinnati pitching prospect Josiah Gray deep twice, the first a 2-run blast in the Bottom of the 2nd that gave the Reds a 3-0 lead and the latter a 3-run tater in the Bottom of the 3rd that put the game on ice.

Montas, meanwhile, steamrolled a Nats lineup that lost former Cincinnati 1st round pick Nick Senzel in the pre-game hours to a broken thumb. Poor guy just can’t catch the right kind of break, can he?

Emilio Pagan served up a 2-run tater in mop-up duty while pretty clearly looking like he’s still working his way back to 100%, but that’s all the damage the Reds needed to deal with on the day.

Tony Graphanino

[Link to FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]

Other Notes