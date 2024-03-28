Game 1: Reds vs. Nationals (4:10 PM ET) - Montas vs. Gray

Folks, we made it!

After an offseason spent almost entirely wondering how the hell the Cincinnati Reds were going to shoehorn their copious position players into roster spots, the last week and a half has instead seen them scrambling to add bit-parts at their fringes.

Bubba Thompson, you are a Cincinnati Red!

Injuries and suspensions aside, the Reds have made it to Opening Day, and thankfully the states-long rainstorm that has canned play on the eastern seaboard has left the Queen City unscathed. As a result, Frankie Montas will toe the rubber shortly before 4:10 PM ET to fire the first pitch of the season to catcher Tyler Stephenson, and the 162 game grind will officially begin.

The Reds will play host to the Washington Nationals today and all weekend for the season-opening series. That means several familiar faces will be on the field and/or in the opposing dugout, as former Reds prospect Josiah Gray gets their Opening Day nod on the mound while each of Jesse Winker (LF) and Nick Senzel (3B) are in the lineup. Fellow old friends Derek Law, Dylan Floro, and Tanner Rainey will be down in Washington’s bullpen.

Jonathan India, despite an offseason of question marks about his entire Cincinnati existence, will once again be leading off and playing 2B on the day. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz will have to wait for five other Reds to bat before belting his first 583 foot dinger of the season.

Welcome back, baseball. Here’s to the boys going out and winning the whole damn thing this time.

Reds Lineup

Today's starting lineup for the 148th Opening Day in Cincinnati‼️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/3asYf3U3in — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 28, 2024

Nationals Lineup