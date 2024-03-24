Reds wrap Cactus League action Sunday afternoon against the Guardians

Today marks the Cactus League finale for the 2024 Cincinnati Reds. Here are a few things about this spring that I did not know.

The Reds enter play today having slugged a collective .468 for the spring - that’s second best among all teams this spring (behind only the Dodgers mark of .483).

The Reds have swiped 40 bags in Cactus League play, the third most of all teams in spring action (with the Angels, at 43, leading the pack).

The 10 triples hit by Reds batters this spring leaves them in second position on the triples leaderboard, trailing only the 14 three-baggers compiled by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Will Benson walked 11 times this spring, leaving him tied for the third most walks of any player this spring. San Francisco’s Tyler Fitzgerald (14) and Trent Grisham of the Yankees (12) are the only players with more free passes.

Lumbering slugger Christian Encarnacion-Strand leads all players this spring with a trio of triples, because of course he does. Elly De La Cruz, with a pair, is among many players tied for second most.

I mention all of this because a) I was mostly unaware of it all and b) after today it doesn’t matter at all. As of today it doesn’t matter at all, really, since this has all just been exhibition play for this young group of Reds, and today marks the final slate of practice before they head east to begin the grind of 162 games that do matter.

Today’s Cactus League wrapper is going to be televised by Bally Sports Ohio and on MLB.tv, so you can tune in to see Hunter Greene hopefully, hopefully look like he’s locked in. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, so tune in accordingly.

Real Reds baseball is just around the corner, folks!

Reds Lineup