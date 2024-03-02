Reds injury update: Noelvi Marte debuts today, Nick Lodolo has setback

After ripping his way through the Majors in his first stint with the Cincinnati Reds last season, Noelvi Marte made his way to the Dominican Republic for some Winter League ball. But after only 4 games with the Gigantes del Cibao, a serious hamstring injury shut him down, and the injury lingered long enough to delay his start to spring training in Goodyear with the Reds.

He’s been ramping up, though, and today he’ll make his Cactus League debut. He’s hitting 5th and playing 3B this afternoon as the Reds take on the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 PM ET in Scottsdale.

The news that Marte is ready to roll was backed up by some additional positive information, as Matt McLain reportedly took 70 swings with the bat yesterday and emerged no worse for the wear. The oblique issue he’s been dealing with in camp this spring was initially reported to be much less severe than the similar injury he faced during the regular season in 2023, and that he’s that much closer to joining game action goes to reinforce the initial assessment.

The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith helped relay that news earlier on Saturday.

David Bell said Matt McLain took 70 swings yesterday. Live at-bats around Wednesday next week. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 2, 2024

While the bats are getting healthier, one of the larger question marks on the mound this spring had some less-than-positive news pop up. Nick Lodolo, whose 2023 season was effectively trashed by a stress reaction in his leg, began to ramp up earlier this week in preparation for Opening Day, and while his throwing session reportedly went well, how he woke up the next day did not.

Charlie had that news from David Bell late last night, too.

David Bell on Nick Lodolo: “We’ll reevaluate it just to make sure we’re completely on track. He’ll have it re-scanned. He’s able to pitch without pain, but the recovery is not perfect yet. We’re trying to make sure we’re on the right track. We met with the doctor today. No major… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 1, 2024

While the long-term nature of this injury is concerning as hell for the former 1st round pick (and one-time ‘lock’ to be atop the team’s rotation), this is precisely the kind of thing the Reds protected against with their investment over the offseason. With each of Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft looking healthy, Andrew Abbott ready to roll, and the likes of Frankie Montas, Brandon Williamson, and Nick Martinez all around and plenty capable as starting options, the Reds have the ability to be patient with Lodolo and make sure they get this right.

How long it will actually take to get this right after it continues to be just the opposite remains to be seen. Bell’s non-answer about his situation sure doesn’t seem to suggest it’s merely a blip on the radar, and even if it was merely a blip, I think that would be enough for the Reds to err on the side of being extra cautious with Lodolo this far into the problem.