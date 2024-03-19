Hey! You can actually watch the Cincinnati Reds play baseball today!

This spring training might well go down as the single most frustrating for me.

For the bulk of the last quarter-century, the Cincinnati Reds have entered the spring with a group that was either composed of ‘knowns,’ light on expectations, or both composed of ‘knowns’ and light on expectations. The season either didn’t look promising from the start, or we at least knew what to think about the key pieces involved.

This year, though, is mightily different. There are expectations! Yet we basically know little to nothing about most every single player involved!

It’s that kind of scenario that makes you excited, yes, but that also makes you want to turn on the television and watch what they’re doing all the time. It’s all new, after all, and we’re trying to learn about this group of unknowns!

Alas. I feel like I’ve barely seen a minute of this group, especially since they reached the point of Cactus League play when they actually played beyond a single PA. The Bally Sports Ohio coverage of this burgeoning team has been scant, and that’s been terribly disappointing.

Today, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels at 4:10 PM ET, and you can watch it live on your tele. In this sea of spring frustration, I now find myself about as excited as I’ve ever been to watch a pre-season Reds game, one that features Mike Trout in the lineup on the other side just hours before the Dodgers and Padres begin the 2024 regular season in South Korea.

Finally, finally, it feels like baseball is coming back.

Reds Lineup