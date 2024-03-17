Cincinnati Reds CF TJ Friedl has a wrist fracture

Despite the vast influx of young talent seen on the 2023 Cincinnati Reds, it was TJ Friedl who was truly the breakout star. He led the team in bWAR (3.8), showed he could hit lefties, and cemented himself as the team’s leadoff hitter throughout the season, his combination of speed, defense, and competent power something of a prototype CF.

Thing is, while the Reds built in failsafes on their roster all over the infield and at the corner outfield positions, CF was the place where they probably had the least depth. So while the suspension of Noelvi Marte and the various injuries to both Matt McLain and Jonathan India over recent months raised a few eyebrows, any injury to Friedl in CF would likely be met with much more concern given the lack of true options to step into that role.

We’re about to see how raised our eyebrows really get, unfortunately.

After diving for a ball in the outfield and leaving immediately with pain in his wrist on Saturday, the news Sunday confirmed that Friedl has a fracture in his wrist. The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith relayed the news, noting that Friedl will be shut down for 3-4 weeks before they reconsider where his progress stands.

TJ Friedl has a wrist fracture. Re access in 3-4 weeks. Has to let the bone heal. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 17, 2024

That means no Friedl for Opening Day, and perhaps no Friedl for most (if not all) of the month of April. Suddenly, it seems Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild will now be in the mix for the reps in CF, and the team’s ability to platoon all across the outfield will be tested as a result.

It’s another big blow to a roster that, to its credit, had a lot going for it just weeks ago. Now, we’re faced with the team’s leader in bWAR being out for over a month, the team’s top prospect being out for an 80-game suspension, lefties Alex Young and Sam Moll still being sidelined, and more questions than answers that you’d like to hear from an up and coming young roster.

Get well soon, TJ.