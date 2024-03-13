Frankie Montas toes the rubber as Reds face Giants in Scottsdale

The Cincinnati Reds will continue their quest to actually finish Cactus League play with an above .500 record this afternoon when they face the San Francisco Giants at their Scottsdale complex.

Frankie Montas will be on the bump for the Reds, his first such in-game action since being named the team’s starter for their Opening Day contest against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mason Black, who was tabbed the #8 prospect in the San Francisco system by MLB Pipeline earlier this spring, will get the start for the Giants on the day.

Once again, there is no televised coverage of this professional sporting event, a sentence I’m getting pretty exhausted with typing in the year of your lord two-thousand and twenty-four. Honestly, we’re supposed to treat these things with any sort of seriousness when literally nobody but the folks in the stands are allowed to actually see it happen? Bor-ing!

First pitch is slated for 4:05 PM ET. Reds lineup is listed below, and you can still follow this one on 700 WLW if your ears so choose.

Reds Lineup