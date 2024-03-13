The Griffey name is legendary around these parts, and you can rep it now, too

The name Griffey stretched across the back of Cincinnati Reds uniforms for parts of 21 different seasons. Reds jerseys sporting that name swatted nearly 2200 hits, 281 dingers, 1068 ribbies, and swiped 173 bags in over 2100 games for the club, as both Ken, Sr. and Ken, Jr. mashed their way into the club’s Hall of Fame.

One a Hall of Famer in Cooperstown, the other a key cog of a pair of World Series titles and an icon of the Big Red Machine. Both father and son repping the same legendary name for the same legendary ball club in the Queen City.

Our friends at BreakingT saw fit to honor the Griffey name with their latest release, and you can rep it yourself now, too.

A portion of the proceeds of each sale of this, or any of the other shirts you can find here goes towards me keeping the lights on here at Red Reporter dot com, a place that has seen the overlords strip our budget to the barest of bones over the last several seasons. I don’t know if that makes me mentioning it a plea, a disclaimer, or both, but there it is!

What I do know is that it’s good merch among a sea of questionable merch, and that’s always worth celebrating. I know first hand the Elly La Cocoa shirt they’ve got is cool as can be since I wear it just about every four days.

Rep the Griffey name and some Cincinnati Reds history. You know you want to!