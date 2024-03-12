You’ve waited two days for Reds baseball yet still you cannot watch it

Two things were distinctly obvious as the Major League Baseball hot stove season began this winter.

First, the Cincinnati Reds desperately needed some pitching upgrades. Their starting rotation, while talented, was still incredibly young and inexperienced - with much of that inexperience due to their inability to stay healthy.

Second, the Chicago White Sox were entering a rebuild. They finished the 2023 season some 40 games under .500, waived goodbye to longtime SS Tim Anderson, dealt the likes of Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Lance Lynn at the trade deadline, dealt Gregory Santos to the Mariners, and have been flirting with the idea of trading Dylan Cease since November.

For the longest time, Cease to the Reds was the talk of the baseball rumor mill, with the Reds robust farm system looking like it could be a quick fix as the Reds potentially acquired a top of the rotation arm. The Reds balked at the asking price, though, instead opting to splash cash in free agency to land Frankie Montas, Nick Martinez, & Co.

Cease’s name is still in the rumor mill, this time with the New York Yankees circling. For now, though, he’s still atop the depth chart for Chicago, and he’ll start against the Reds tonight in Goodyear Ballpark under the lights. First pitch between the two clubs is slated for 9:05 PM ET, and thanks to the wonders of technology you won’t be able to watch a single pitch of it anywhere.

Your ears, though, can tune in to 700 WLW for the broadcast.

Reds Lineup

Under the lights in Goodyear tonight pic.twitter.com/Z29xbET21l — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 12, 2024

White Sox Lineup