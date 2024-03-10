Nick Lodolo, Matt McLain return as Reds take on Guardians in Cactus League action

After successfully navigating a bullpen session last week, it appeared as if Nick Lodolo had finally gotten past the tibia issue that plagued him for the better part of a year. The Cincinnati Reds and their prized lefty are putting that to the test for ‘real’ today as Lodolo will get the start in their Sunday afternoon Cactus League game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Should he come out of this appearance feeling as good as he did after the bullpen session, there’s every reason to believe he can still ramp up to be ready in time for Opening Day.

Speaking of ‘ramping up,’ Matt McLain returns to the lineup today, too, hopefully putting the most recent of his series of oblique injuries behind him for good. ‘Ramping up’ also refers to the leadoff spot today, as the recently returned Jonathan India will continue his odyssey around the field as the team’s LF for the day. He got a start at 1B in his first appearance back, though McLain will patrol the 2B spot he once occupied on a daily basis.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET these days, seeing as the continental world outside of Arizona is adapting to daylight saving time for the first day today.

Good luck trying to watch it, though.

Reds Lineup