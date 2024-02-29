Graham Ashcraft makes spring debut as Reds play host to Dodgers under the Goodyear lights

Graham Ashcraft was felled by a toe last season, and the toe bothered him enough into the offseason that he needed a steel plate installed to truly fix it. If it’s truly fixed, though, perhaps we’ll see the Graham who started the 2023 season with 6 starts of 2.00 ERA ball, or even the one who finished the season on a tear (2.58 ERA in 76.2 IP over his final 12 GS of the season).

We’re just going to ignore what happened in between. Why not?

Ashcraft will make his 2024 Cactus League debut tonight as the Cincinnati Reds play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first true night game of the spring. First pitch is slated for 8:05 PM ET, and it’ll be televised on MLB Network for you to view.

Surely this one’s on MLB Network because the whole world wants to watch the Reds, right?

Lineups below. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

And a very happy Doug Day to all! #RedsST pic.twitter.com/tCtUcuiafe — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 29, 2024

Dodgers Lineup