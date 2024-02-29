MLB Reacts - Who starts at 1B for the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Reds fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Joey Votto reached free agency when his 2024 option wasn’t picked up by the Cincinnati Reds after the 2023 World Series, the club choosing to call time on the future Hall of Famer’s 21 years within the organization.

With that decision came some optimism, of course - there was obviously a reason why they thought they could move on without him. But while the decision was, and remains, somewhat obvious, which reason still seems as nebulous as it was in November.

Who, exactly, is going to play 1B for the Reds now?

They signed Jeimer Candelario in free agency, and he spent 21 games at 1B at the big league level just last year. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is also a burgeoning power bat with 1B credentials, while Jonathan India - former 2B-only who’s seemingly been passed on the defensive depth chart - is also reportedly in the mix for 1B opportunities.

It could be one of them! It could be someone else!

Who do you think plays 1B for the Reds on the first Opening Day of the post Joey Votto Era in Cincinnati? Vote below!

