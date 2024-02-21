Elly De La Cruz destroyed a baseball which, in turn, destroyed Hunter Greene’s car

The Cincinnati Reds officially welcomed their position players to their spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona this week where they finally got to join the pitchers and catchers who’d already been there. Smiles were had, hugs were exchanged, and live batting practice eventually ensued.

Said live batting practiced featured Elly De La Cruz - he of the 118.8 mph exit velocity last year - against Hunter Greene - he of the 103 mph heater. And while the physics of the baseball stadium could not contain the contact between the two between the lines, a foul ball swatted like Dikembe Mutombo still managed to travel about a billion miles per hour off Elly’s bat.

The good news? He was seeing the ball pretty well.

The bad news? Said foul ball found the rear window of Hunter Greene’s car, the glass of which was clearly not Elly-rated.

The aftermath of Elly De La Cruz's foul ball smashing the window of Hunter Greene's car



(via @HunterGreene17) pic.twitter.com/9gDBHMtif9 — MLB (@MLB) February 20, 2024

Fun moment to start camp, even if it didn’t go into the books as an Elly moonshot officially.

Elly and Hunter, owners of perhaps the best combo of power and arm of any team in the game.