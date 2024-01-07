It’s Community Prospect Rankings season!

The Cincinnati Reds barraged the baseball world with a fleet of rookies during the 2023 regular season. Each of the #1, #2, #5, #6, #8, #9, #10, #11, #14, #19, and #22 prospects from last year’s annual Community Prospect Rankings made appearances at the big league level as the Reds began to finally emerge from their latest rebuild, and the sheer quantity of rookies getting serious playing time wasn’t merely due to lack of investment ahead of them.

These rookies were quality rookies, too, with the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, & Co. looking like the foundation of the next great window for the club. And while the graduation of so many prospects to the big leagues may make you think the club’s farm system is suddenly barren, that’s hardly the case - prospect evaluators across the baseball world still seem to think the Reds have a pretty loaded system behind them.

That’s where you come in.

We’ll be kicking off our annual Community Prospect Rankings this week and will run them all the way until the pitchers and catchers begin to descend upon Goodyear, Arizona for spring training. We’ll turn to you, the voters, to decide where the recently drafted Rhett Lowder and Ty Floyd check in on the list, and whether you’re more a believer in the first portion of Edwin Arroyo’s 2023 season (just a .545 OPS through his first 36 games) or the latter portion (.281/.360/.480 over his final 89 games).

Check in daily, drop your vote, and see who you happen to be higher on (or lower on) than the rest of RR.