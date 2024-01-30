Five Cincinnati Reds prospects named among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100

Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, and Elly De La Cruz each received at least one vote for the National League’s Rookie of the Year Award after the 2023 season, an indication that the youth movement within the Cincinnati Reds system was in full, healthy swing. And while each graduated from the team’s prospect list by logging enough plate appearances at the big league level to exhaust their status as ‘prospects,’ rest assured the Reds prospect cache still remains among the most solid in all of baseball.

MLB Pipeline took notice. Over the weekend, they released their updated Top 100 overall prospect list, and the Cincinnati Reds placed 5 of their talented farmhands on the list. Noelvi Marte headlines the group (#21), flanked by 2023 1st rounder Rhett Lowder (#34), Edwin Arroyo (#67), Connor Phillips (#70), and Chase Petty (#98).

The handful of Reds prospects on the list meant the club had the third most of any team, behind only the Chicago Cubs (7) and Baltimore Orioles (6).

The young depth that Nick Krall and the rest of the Cincinnati front office has built up is enviable, and a testament to their patience. Hopefully, it will begin to show up in the form of wins at the big league level in short order, since that’s really what this game of baseball is all about, right?