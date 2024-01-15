 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds sign 15 international prospects including $2.7 million signee Adolfo Sánchez

Another robust class of international signees!

By Wick Terrell
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

While many deals have unofficially been in place for months, today marks the official beginning of Major League Baseball’s international signing period. As a result, we’ve seen a wave of deals announced as teams race to sign the best of the talent from outside the US, and the Cincinnati Reds are no exception.

As MLB Pipeline relayed, they struck big money deals to sign a pair of the best of the best, with Adolfo Sánchez (#5 ranked prospect in the class) and Naibel Mariano (#42) officially under contract for a combined $4.35 million.

While Sanchez (a centerfielder) and Mariano (shortstop) were the biggest-bonus signees of the bunch, the Reds made official deals with 15 international prospects in total, per the team’s announcement on the artist formerly known as Twitter.

Hat-tip to blog friend @RedsFan_Brandon for pointing us in the direction of a brief podcast evaluation of Sánchez by Ben Badler of Baseball America, which you can listen to in the embedded tweet below.

