Reds sign 15 international prospects including $2.7 million signee Adolfo Sánchez

While many deals have unofficially been in place for months, today marks the official beginning of Major League Baseball’s international signing period. As a result, we’ve seen a wave of deals announced as teams race to sign the best of the talent from outside the US, and the Cincinnati Reds are no exception.

As MLB Pipeline relayed, they struck big money deals to sign a pair of the best of the best, with Adolfo Sánchez (#5 ranked prospect in the class) and Naibel Mariano (#42) officially under contract for a combined $4.35 million.

The Reds have agreed to deals with No. 5 international prospect Adolfo Sanchez for $2.7 million and No. 42 Naibel Mariano for $1.65 million.



More details: https://t.co/LfPIkJ58k8 pic.twitter.com/p4JaZAE3eQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 15, 2024

While Sanchez (a centerfielder) and Mariano (shortstop) were the biggest-bonus signees of the bunch, the Reds made official deals with 15 international prospects in total, per the team’s announcement on the artist formerly known as Twitter.

The #Reds have agreed to terms with the following 15 international players: pic.twitter.com/zLFtUDavxu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 15, 2024

Hat-tip to blog friend @RedsFan_Brandon for pointing us in the direction of a brief podcast evaluation of Sánchez by Ben Badler of Baseball America, which you can listen to in the embedded tweet below.