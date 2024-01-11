Cincinnati Reds to sign LHP Brent Suter

You may remember Brent Suter from such episodes as ‘spent seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers,’ or ‘struck out Joey Votto three times in 21 PA against the future Hall of Famer.’

If you don’t, though, you’ll get to form some fresh memories of him as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. That’s because the two sides reached an agreement on Thursday on a 1-year deal that will pay him some $3 million guaranteed, with an option for 2025 held by the club. So said FanSided’s Robert Murray, who broke the news.

Free-agent pitcher Brent Suter and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. It pays $2.5 million in 2024 with a $3.5 million club option ($500K buyout) for 2025. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 11, 2024

Suter has become a master of inducing weak contact, something his career 86.5 mph fastball helps to control. Because he depends on that weak contact and having the ball put in play, many of his peripherals suggest he’s a much worse pitcher than his career 3.49 ERA would suggest, but the idea on which the Reds are banking is that he’s precisely the type of pitcher who bucks the FIP model.

Fortunately for the Reds, Suter’s shown a proclivity to get out right-handed hitters with some aplomb, too - his .585 OPS against RHH last year as a member of the Colorado Rockies actually outpaced the .792 OPS he allowed to LHH, for instance.

It’s yet another proven addition to what’s becoming a burgeoning pitching staff. Suter joins Emilio Pagan, Nick Martinez, and the returning Buck Farmer as free agent additions, a group that’s presumably set to join Alexis Diaz, Lucas Sims, Sam Moll, and Fernando Cruz in the bullpen mix, setting up quite the battle for the final spot there between the likes of Ian Gibaut, Alex Young, Tejay Antone, and any of the handful of young starters who don’t crack the Opening Day rotation.

It’s quite the wealth of options, and options is the key word here - each of Moll, Young, Antone, and Cruz still have options remaining, meaning parking them in AAA when everyone is healthy and performing will be an option for the Reds front office, if need be.

We welcome Brent to the fold here at Red Reporter, and we know you all actually know him as a Moeller grad.