Joey Votto, Jonathan India set for rehab stints with AAA Louisville

Joey Votto has not suited up for the Cincinnati Reds since August 23rd, and his play in the run-up to those games reflects a guy who was trying to battle through shoulder pain. He posted just a .502 OPS in the 12 games he played before finally hitting the injured list with the shoulder pain - the same shoulder that required surgery last fall.

Jonathan India, meanwhile, has been sidelined since July 28th with plantar fasciitis similarly grinding him to a halt. He, too, had attempted to play through the pain in a manageable way before finally being forced to rest it, and his recovery has featured a number of frustrating setbacks already.

Finally, though, it appears the Reds can begin to plan on them returning to the club. Both will head to AAA Louisville for rehab assignments this weekend, the hope being that they’ll both be back in action at the big league level next week to help the Reds in their final push towards the postseason.

The Reds announced the moves on Twitter, which is decidely not X, earlier Friday.

The #Reds today sent 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis) and 1B Joey Votto (left shoulder discomfort) to Triple-A Louisville on rehab assignments. pic.twitter.com/Rly6ClB5Mq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 8, 2023

The two will undoubtedly miss this weekend’s series between the Reds and Cardinals, but next week’s road trip through Detroit to New York to face the Mets might well see them back in the fold.