Reds turn to Lyon Richardson as they look to sweep Mariners

I’m going to preface this by stating that I adore the Rallying Reds. They have made this season a blast and their ability to fight with their backs against the wall, against all odds, and whatever other “us against the world” phrase you’d like to throw out there, and pull out wins has been incredibly inspiring. But holy shit, can we get a normal win for a change? It doesn’t even have to be a blowout. I’m not asking for much. Just a nice little 6-2 win. Maybe score a couple early and just slowly tack onto the lead. Giving up a run here or there but not enough that I’m going to get my heart rate up. I promise those wins can be just as fun as the come-from-behind walk-offs.

Anyway, the Cincinnati Reds face off against the Seattle Mariners for the third time and are looking for a sweep. Lyon Richardson hops off the Louisville-Cincinnati Express to get the start tonight before he (probably) hops back on that train again for a few days before making the journey back. Richardson was a little all over the place in his last start. He only allowed 2 runs in the 4.2 innings he pitched, but he allowed 2 hits and 5 walks during that time. Hopefully he limits the base runners and makes things a little easier on himself tonight.

He’ll face off against right-hander Logan Gilbert tonight. Gilbert has had a hell of a season in his 3rd year in the big leagues. He’s put up a 3.56 ERA in 161.2 innings of work with only 28 walks against 162 strikeouts. He’s going to blow past his career-high in strikeouts this season, as that number sits at 174. It’s going to be a tall task for this Reds lineup if they want to keep this train rolling.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT from Great American Ballpark. It will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio and 700 WLW. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

Series finale with the Mariners!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/YzHVixXf36 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 6, 2023

Seattle Lineup