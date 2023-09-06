An incomplete list of sports names you can sing to the tune of ‘You’re So Vain’

This is an incomplete list of sports names you can sing to the catchy, brilliant hook of Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Some are more naturally in-line syllabically than others, but when times are tough, you can make all of these work.
I suggest you file this away for future reference when someone inevitably chooses to quiz you on the topic.
The list:
Michael Chang
Troy Caupain
Curtis Strange
Tyson Gay
Mikkel Bang
Rose Lavelle
Todd McShay
Vijay Singh
Hale Irwin
Betsy King
Joe Torre
Jason Day
Lindsey Vonn
Ashley Cole
Willie Mays
Chase Petty
Austin Hays
George Uhle
Jim Thome
Red Ruffing
Wally Schang
Ernie Banks
Troy Aikman
Champ Bailey
John Elway
Otto Grahm
Kevin Greene
Marv Levy
Alan Page
Torsten Frings
Bonnie Blair
BenJarvus Green-Ellis
Loading comments...