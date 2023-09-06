An incomplete list of sports names you can sing to the tune of ‘You’re So Vain’

This is an incomplete list of sports names you can sing to the catchy, brilliant hook of Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Some are more naturally in-line syllabically than others, but when times are tough, you can make all of these work.

I suggest you file this away for future reference when someone inevitably chooses to quiz you on the topic.

The list:

Michael Chang

Troy Caupain

Curtis Strange

Tyson Gay

Mikkel Bang

Rose Lavelle

Todd McShay

Vijay Singh

Hale Irwin

Betsy King

Joe Torre

Jason Day

Lindsey Vonn

Ashley Cole

Willie Mays

Chase Petty

Austin Hays

George Uhle

Jim Thome

Red Ruffing

Wally Schang

Ernie Banks

Troy Aikman

Champ Bailey

John Elway

Otto Grahm

Kevin Greene

Marv Levy

Alan Page

Torsten Frings

Bonnie Blair

BenJarvus Green-Ellis