Cincinnati Reds begin pivotal series against old friends the Seattle Mariners

Say the words Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners out loud, and anyone who follows the game of baseball will immediately start to think about the massive trades between the two clubs over the last couple of years.

In that span, the Reds have shipped out the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, and Luis Castillo, in return landing key cogs of their future like Noelvi Marte, Jake Fraley, Connor Phillips, and Brandon Williamson, among others. The two deals reshaped both franchises, each operating at different points of contention at the time, and today they’ll reconvene in GABP to duke it out with multiple playoff spots on the line.

Seattle’s recent run of success has them a game ahead of both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in the AL West race, meaning a sweep at the hands of the Reds this series could drop them from 1st place to outside the playoff race altogether. The Reds, meanwhile, sit logjammed in a virtual tie for the final NL Wild Card spot, so every game they win or lose from here on out becomes absolutely vital as they chase an unlikely spot in the 2023 playoffs.

Monday’s game is set to begin at 4:10 PM ET, and will feature Tejay Antone on the bump for the Reds in what’s set to be yet another bullpen game as their decimated starting rotation sits sidelined. The Mariners, meanwhile, will turn to righty Bryan Woo.

Go Reds. Give Eugenio a hug for us, will you?

Reds Lineup

First of three with the Mariners.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/AarAVC3dte — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 4, 2023

Mariners Lineup