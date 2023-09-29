Joey Votto sits again as Reds open series against Cardinals needing a miracle

There are three games remaining in the 2023 regular season for the Cincinnati Reds, and they’re going to need to win them all to even begin the conversation about the 2023 playoffs. Stuck behind both the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs in the race for the final Wild Card spot (and bereft of the tiebreaker with Miami), winning out and hoping their competitors fall flat is all the hope they have left at making this once-promising season into an extended one.

It appears that Joey Votto will be playing a bit-part role in that. Manager David Bell has him on the pine to start for the second consecutive game, both of which have been started by right-handed pitchers. Nick Martini will start as the team’s DH tonight, the 33 year old journeyman having gone just 2 for his last 15 dating back to September 9th. Something, I’d wager, is up with Joey.

The Reds will be tasked with getting past Jake Woodford, this time with no Nick Castellanos in sight. Meanwhile, Brandon Williamson will look to reverse his fortunes after having yielded an untenable 13 ER in 18.1 IP over his last 4 starts, something that simply will not fly with the postseason on the line.

First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET because the Central Time Zone is dumb. Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Cardinals Lineup