Reds turn to Connor Phillips as Wild Card hopes hang by a thread

After Monday night’s win against the Minnesota Twins, the Cincinnati Reds were flying high. They had won 6 of their last 8 and were sitting in the final wild card position. Three games later, things look much different. They last the last two in heartbreaking fashion, blowing late leads in both, and now are a game and a half behind the Chicago Cubs for the final playoff spot with only 7 games remaining.

Connor Phillips takes the mound tonight for the Reds as he looks to capitalize off the best start of his young career. He pitched 7 innings on Monday against the Twins and allowed only 2 runs on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts, giving the team and the bullpen a much-needed long outing. They’re going to need another outing like that tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates if they want to turn this momentum around. The Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter, who has a 4.58 ERA in 17 appearances this season. He’s made 4 appearances against the Reds in his career, and has a 4.11 ERA in 15.2 innings.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT from Great American Ballpark. It will be broadcast on 700 WLW and Bally Sports Ohio. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

