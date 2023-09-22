Reds to don ugly Friday uniforms one final time for series opener against Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds enter play on Friday 0.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, though there are current two clubs - the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins - who sit tied for said spot. Friday sees the Reds open their final home series of the 2023 regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Friday, it would seem, is a great day to start a win streak that stretches to, say, October.

Andrew Abbott will toe the rubber for the Reds in a game where it would sure be nice to see the Andrew Abbott of old once again. The rookie lefty will be making his 20th big league start of the year and will push past 157 IP for the season across all levels in his outing this evening, a tall ask of anyone with as few career IP as he’s got on his arm. He seemed to hit a bit of a wall a few starts back, but hopefully he’s got enough gas left in his tank to throw darts again tonight.

It appears that Andre Jackson will start for Pittsburgh tonight.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Pirates Lineup

TBD...