Reds turn to bullpen as they continue Wild Card push against Twins

There are 10 games left in this 2023 season for the Cincinnati Reds. Two key pieces of the rotation, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft, are out for the season and the former has not pitched for the Reds since June. Hunter Greene missed a couple of months and a slew of others have missed important time for the Reds. And yet, the Reds still find themselves right in the thick of the battle for the last two National League Wild Card spots.

After getting a stellar 7-inning outing from rookie Connor Phillips in Monday’s 7-3 victory, the Reds turn to the bullpen to try an eke out another win tonight against the Minnesota Twins. Fernando Cruz gets the start as tonight’s opener. Cruz has had an outstanding season out of the bullpen, striking out batters at a 13.1 per 9 inning rate. He’ll face off against Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA). Maeda has been solid after missing the 2022 season from Tommy John Surgery. A former member of the Dodgers, Maeda has made 4 starts against the Reds and owns a 5.67 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT from Great American Ballpark. It will be broadcast on 700 WLW and Bally Sports Ohio. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

It's a perfect night to watch your Cincinnati Reds play a baseball game.



Minnesota Lineup