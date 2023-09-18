 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 152: Reds vs. Twins (6:40 PM ET) - Phillips vs. Ryan

Go Reds!

By Wick Terrell
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images

It is an annual tradition at Red Reporter that we inevitably get the game numbers wrong. As it is, it appears we made it almost 92% through the season before finally veering off course, which may well be a record, for all I know.

Anyway, tonight’s game marks the 152nd game of the Cincinnati Reds season, with only 10 games remaining after this one is complete. Go Reds!

Today's Lineups

TWINS REDS
Edouard Julien - DH Jonathan India - 2B
Jorge Polanco - 2B TJ Friedl - CF
Royce Lewis - 3B Spencer Steer - LF
Max Kepler - RF Jake Fraley - DH
Carlos Correa - SS Tyler Stephenson - C
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Joey Votto - 1B
Matt Wallner - LF Elly De La Cruz - SS
Christian Vazquez - C Noelvi Marte - 3B
Michael Taylor - CF Will Benson - RF
Joe Ryan - RHP Connor Phillips - RHP

