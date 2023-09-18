Game 152: Reds vs. Twins (6:40 PM ET) - Phillips vs. Ryan

It is an annual tradition at Red Reporter that we inevitably get the game numbers wrong. As it is, it appears we made it almost 92% through the season before finally veering off course, which may well be a record, for all I know.
Anyway, tonight’s game marks the 152nd game of the Cincinnati Reds season, with only 10 games remaining after this one is complete. Go Reds!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|REDS
|Edouard Julien - DH
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Spencer Steer - LF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jake Fraley - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Matt Wallner - LF
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Noelvi Marte - 3B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Will Benson - RF
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Connor Phillips - RHP
Loading comments...