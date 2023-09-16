Spencer Steer gets night off as Reds look to win road series vs. Mets

Spencer Steer has played 3B, 1B, RF, and LF within the last three days, last night walking and homering to help lead the Cincinnati Reds past the New York Mets in the series opener between the two clubs. It’s probably time he got a bit of rest, I suppose, and that’s what David Bell will give him tonight as Steer will begin the game on the Reds bench.

Given his versatility, though, we know we’ll see him enter the game in a big spot late should one arise - and with this Reds club, well, you just know there will be a ‘big spot’ since blowouts just simply do not exist.

Joey Votto will return as the 1B for the night as the Reds are set to face righty Tylor Megill. Andrew Abbott, meanwhile, will return to the mound for the Reds looking to change the form he flashed last time out against the St. Louis Cardinals (6 ER in 4.0 IP). That would certainly go a long way towards the Reds locking up tonight’s victory and, in the process, yet another victory in a series away from GABP.

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Luke Maile was scratched with a left hand contusion. Updated #Reds lineup:



DH Fraley

RF Martini

2B India

CF Friedl

C Stephenson

1B Votto

3B Encarnacion-Strand

SS De La Cruz

LF Benson



SP Abbott https://t.co/U23FPgbs1h — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 16, 2023

Mets Lineup