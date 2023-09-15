Those who have walked Joey Votto

Joey Wentz walked Joey Votto in the Top of the 3rd inning on Tuesday, the elder Joey showing a mastery of the strike zone the younger Joey could only begin to appreciate. It marked the 1359th career walk for Votto, the single most among all active Major League Baseball players, and moved him up to 34th on the all-time list of those who have ever taken first base on balls.
That’s a list whose top five consists of Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Joe Morgan, in case you’re still one of those yayhoos who think taking walks are bad. Votto entered the season tied on the career list with A-Rod and has since passed Willie McCovey and Rafael Palmeiro in his abbreviated season.
We’ll celebrate Votto’s walkitude in other ways on different dates, but for today, we’ll take a quick, undirected look at some of the pitchers who have walked Votto at the big league level.
It is Friday, after all, and on Fridays here, we list. Here is an incomplete list of some of the 672 MLB pitchers who have walked Joey Votto:
Mauricio Llovera
Hayden Penn
Dan Winkler
Billy Sadler
Chris Bootcheck
John Link
Justin Dunn
Chad Sobotka
Matt Magill
Luis Cessa
Johnny Barbato
Edwin Escobar
Kyuji Fujikawa
Joba Chamberlain
Dallas Beeler
Connor Overton
Montana DuRapau
Donnie Veal
Sonny Gray
Billy Wagner
Chi Chi Gonzalez
Stolmy Pimentel
Rafael Betancourt
Phil Dumatrait
Phil Dumatrait!
Josh Beckett
Justin Verlander
Kris Bubic
Kip Wells
Felix Hernandez
Mat Latos
Matt Harvey
Jonathan Papelbon
Tom Glavine
Bartolo Colon
Ross Ohlendorf
Ted Lilly
Buck Farmer
Burke Badenhop
Daniel Ponce de Leon
CC Sabathia
Tom Gorzelanny
Jair Jurrjens
Roy Halladay
Aaron Harang
Edinson Volquez (in his rookie year, I’m assuming)
Chris Carpenter
John Lackey
Lance Lynn (18 times)
