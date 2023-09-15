Those who have walked Joey Votto

Joey Wentz walked Joey Votto in the Top of the 3rd inning on Tuesday, the elder Joey showing a mastery of the strike zone the younger Joey could only begin to appreciate. It marked the 1359th career walk for Votto, the single most among all active Major League Baseball players, and moved him up to 34th on the all-time list of those who have ever taken first base on balls.

That’s a list whose top five consists of Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Joe Morgan, in case you’re still one of those yayhoos who think taking walks are bad. Votto entered the season tied on the career list with A-Rod and has since passed Willie McCovey and Rafael Palmeiro in his abbreviated season.

We’ll celebrate Votto’s walkitude in other ways on different dates, but for today, we’ll take a quick, undirected look at some of the pitchers who have walked Votto at the big league level.

It is Friday, after all, and on Fridays here, we list. Here is an incomplete list of some of the 672 MLB pitchers who have walked Joey Votto:

Mauricio Llovera

Hayden Penn

Dan Winkler

Billy Sadler

Chris Bootcheck

John Link

Justin Dunn

Chad Sobotka

Matt Magill

Luis Cessa

Johnny Barbato

Edwin Escobar

Kyuji Fujikawa

Joba Chamberlain

Dallas Beeler

Connor Overton

Montana DuRapau

Donnie Veal

Sonny Gray

Billy Wagner

Chi Chi Gonzalez

Stolmy Pimentel

Rafael Betancourt

Phil Dumatrait

Phil Dumatrait!

Josh Beckett

Justin Verlander

Kris Bubic

Kip Wells

Felix Hernandez

Mat Latos

Matt Harvey

Jonathan Papelbon

Tom Glavine

Bartolo Colon

Ross Ohlendorf

Ted Lilly

Buck Farmer

Burke Badenhop

Daniel Ponce de Leon

CC Sabathia

Tom Gorzelanny

Jair Jurrjens

Roy Halladay

Aaron Harang

Edinson Volquez (in his rookie year, I’m assuming)

Chris Carpenter

John Lackey

Lance Lynn (18 times)