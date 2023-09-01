Reds aim to close Wild Card gap on Cubs in Friday’s doubleheader at GABP

The Cincinnati Reds begin their September 2023 slate of games today, and they’ll do so with plenty about which to talk.

They finally made moves! Both Harrison Bader (from the Yankees) and Hunter Renfroe (from the Angels) were waiver claims yesterday, and both are in the lineup for Game 1 today against the Chicago Cubs with lefty Jordan Wicks on the mound.

They aren’t dead yet! The Reds are mired 6 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race, but they sit just a game and a half out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

They’ve got the Cubs in town! The Cubs are around for the rest of the weekend, with today featuring a doubleheader - quite the way to kick-off the final month of the regular season. The Cubs are 3.0 games ahead of the Reds in the division and occupy a Wild Card spot themselves, meaning there’s plenty riding on this series between the two longtimer rivals.

Jake Fraley is back! The Reds resident righty masher returns today from the injured list, his toe now apparently good enough to give the rest of the league some hell for the final month before the playoffs.

Hunter Greene’s got the rona! Greene landed on the COVID-19 list today after reportedly feeling ill on the day of his last start in San Francisco. To the best of my knowledge, nobody else on the Reds has felt the effects of that miserable disease just yet, and here’s to Hunter making a speedy recovery.

Quite the plate of news for your Friday morning. First pitch in game one is set for 1:10 PM ET, while Game 2 is slated to begin at the usual 6:40 PM ET.

Go Reds!

Reds Lineup, Game 1

Big weekend series with the Cubs starts with game one of a double dip!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/WT4g8lxMoJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 1, 2023

Cubs Lineup, Game 1