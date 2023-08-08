Reds turn to Luke Weaver as they look to take series from Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds ended their 6-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against a tough, tough Marlins team on Monday night to start off a series that both teams desperately need to win. Now, the Reds have an opportunity tonight to turn things around after a brutal week of baseball and hope to catch a little momentum with a series victory over the Marlins.

Miami will send 2016 first round pick Braxton Garrett to the mound. Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA) has had a decent season but has struggled some over the last month or so. Since the beginning of July he’s allowed 19 earned runs over 29.1 innings of work, good for a 5.83 ERA. He still put up a solid K/BB, striking out 30 batters against only 4 walks in that time. The 25 strikeouts in July is still fewer than the 38 and 35 strikeouts he had in April and May. He’s not going to be wild, so the Reds will have to hit the ball well and put good pitches in play to beat him.

Luke Weaver will be his opponent, and, well, we better hope for some offense. Weaver has struggled all season and has put up a near 7.00 ERA in 19 starts. Thankfully, the offense seems to turn it on when he pitches so he has been getting good run support all season. That will have to continue tonight if the Reds want to come out on top.

First pitch for game 2 is slated for 6:40 PM EDT from Great American Ballpark. It will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and broadcast on 700 WLW. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

Round 2 with the Fish!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/v8K6ToCVKe — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 8, 2023

Miami Lineup