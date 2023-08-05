Cincinnati Reds freefall continues in 7-3 home loss to Nationals

Andrew Abbott simply didn’t have it today. He walked 5 and allowed 9 hits in 5.2 IP of 6 ER ball, missing his spots early and often on a day when command was an issue from the outset - he loaded the bases in the Top of the 1st and never looked settled beyond that.

The defense of the Cincinnati Reds didn’t have it, either. They committed 4 errors on a day in which the Washington Nationals mostly had all of their numbers, with spot-starter Joan Adon taking a perfect game into the Bottom of the 6th before a minor Reds burst netted them 3 runs on a TJ Friedl homer.

The end result? A 5th consecutive loss and a stumble into the post-deadline world that’s about as poor as one could possibly imagine. The Chicago Cubs picked up a victory earlier in the day, and Cincinnati’s loss now leaves them tied in the loss column at 54 while the 1st place Milwaukee Brewers take the field at home against the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates in roughly half an hour.

These Reds look gassed, quite frankly, with not even the embarrassment of the Wrigley series and the last-place (and deadline selling) Nationals in their home park able to muster them back to peak form. Frankly, I’m gassed talking about a season unraveling once again, too.

They’ll try again tomorrow, as baseball teams are wont to do, with a 1:40 PM ET start on the docket. Lyon Richardson has not been named the starter in what would be his MLB debut, but he was added to the taxi squad today and is expected to at least make his debut in what will almost certainly be a ‘bullpen game.’