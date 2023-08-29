Is merely finishing over .500 in 2023 a success for the Cincinnati Reds?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Reds fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The last few weeks have seen the Cincinnati Reds lose each of Jonathan India, Jake Fraley, Joey Votto, and Matt McLain to injury. We watched as Nick Lodolo ran into a setback that will likely end his season for good, and even though Hunter Greene has made it back to action, that action has been just about as bad as it could possibly be.

The result has been a disastrous August, one that has seen the Reds drop from 1st place in the National League Central to a nearly insurmountable 7 games back of Milwaukee, their latest skid sending them now 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.

They sit just 68-65 with their next 9 games all against fellow ‘contenders’ in San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle. At this point, the question of whether they can sneak into the playoffs at all has been replaced by whether they can simply reach the finish line without any more serious injuries.

That begs the question of how to qualify the play we’ve seen from them this season, and whether wins and losses will end up mattering at all.

What say you - would the Reds finishing with more wins than losses be considered a successful season after all they’ve been through?

