Game 129: Reds at Diamondbacks (9:40 PM ET) - Williamson vs. Kelly

Go Reds!

By Wick Terrell
Colorado Rockies v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Reds baseball. That’s not a sentence even though I put a period after it.

Today's Lineups

REDS DIAMONDBACKS
TJ Friedl - CF Ketel Marte - 2B
Matt McLain - 2B Buddy Kennedy - DH
Elly De La Cruz - SS Tommy Pham - RF
Spencer Steer - LF Christian Walker - 1B
Nick Martini - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B Evan Longoria - 3B
Noelvi Marte - 3B Corbin Carroll - CF
Will Benson - RF Nick Ahmed - SS
Tyler Stephenson - C Gabriel Moreno - C
B. Williamson - LHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

