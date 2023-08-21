Tonight’s would-be game between the Reds and Angels has been postponed

Hurricane Hilary became Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend, and the slowing of the wings allowed the record rains it contained to stay stagnant over much of southern California. The end result has been epic amounts of water, flooding, and mudslides in the area, with today being the first real chance for millions of people to begin to clean up and put things back together.

As a result, the Los Angeles Angels preemptively postponed this evening’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, moving it to Wednesday in what will become a doubleheader on getaway day.

All tickets for Monday's rescheduled game will be honored for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38pm.

Graham Ashcraft and Lucas Giolito, the two right-handers who were scheduled to start tonight’s series opener, have now been pushed back to tomorrow. The extra day might also mean the return of superstar Mike Trout from the injured list, as the roster moves made by the Angels over the weekend certainly seemed to suggest that he was about to be activated following the IL stint required for a broken hamate bone suffered in early July.

Their series will now begin tomorrow, with first pitch set for 9:38 PM ET.