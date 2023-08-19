Breaking: The Reds are calling up Noelvi Marte

The Cincinnati Reds are continuing their 2023 theme of “Call up all the talented infield prospects” today, as they are reportedly calling up shortstop Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville.

Other Reds rookies: Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Andrew Abbott, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Brandon Williamson. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2023

Marte, who was the headliner in the Luis Castillo trade at the trade deadline last summer, is the number 24 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The 21 year-old comes to us after hitting .280/.365/.455 with 10 doubles, 3 home runs, and 8 stolen bases over 39 games at Triple-A Louisville.

Now the Reds must figure out where to fit him into the lineup. In an already loaded infield with the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and the injured Jonathan India, it will be interesting to see what David Bell does with a lineup they are already having to rotate people through to get everyone on the field. That doesn’t even mention Kevin Newman, Nick Senzel, and Jose Barrero, the latter two who are in AAA at the moment, who have also seen time in the infield this season. The Reds have yet to officially announce the move (and the corresponding roster move to go with it), but it’s hard to imagine them sending down anyone other than an infielder to make room for him.

A weekend that already started out with excitement on Friday night just got a little more interesting, as another talented rookie joins the team.