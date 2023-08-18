Of course there’s still time for Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo to save Cincinnati’s playoff hopes

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

This week’s Reacts question was about as straightforward as it could have been. Is there enough time remaining for Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo to rescue the playoff hopes of the Cincinnati Reds?

As it turns out, 61% of you think there’s still plenty of time left for just that despite there being just 40 games left in the regular season.

Greene is slated to return to action for Cincinnati on Sunday, at which point there will be 38 games remaining on the Reds regular season schedule. That’s what, 7, maybe 8 starts if they push him?

Lodolo, meanwhile, is still a bit further away. He threw 49 pitches in 3.0 pretty solid innings for AA Chattanooga on the 15th in his second rehab start, and building him up to full-strength will still take some time. That is, of course, if that’s what the Reds choose to do with him at the minor league level in lieu of bringing him back to the big league roster in a more limited capacity to get what they can out of him there.

Either way, it should be a bonus to a Reds rotation that’s had quite the bumps and bruises of late, even after Luke Weaver was finally, mercifully DFA’d. They’ll turn to Brett Kennedy for tonight’s start, for reference.

We’ll see!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.