Who Joey Votto might catch on all-time leaderboards this season

There are precisely 40 games remaining on the schedule for the 2023 Cincinnati Reds, meaning there are precisely 40 games remaining of guaranteed contract games for Joey Votto as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. The future Hall of Famer’s deal includes a $20 million option for the 2024 season that, to date, has yet to be picked up by the franchise, and their recent spate of frugality sure makes it seem as if this might well be the final ride with their longtime 1B.

Votto’s been mashing of late, his .825 OPS (116 OPS+) since returning from his major shoulder and biceps surgeries highlighted by a month of August that’s seen him post a .901 OPS with 4 homers in the 11 games in which he has started. If he keeps on mashing through his 40th birthday the way we all expect, he’s going to continue to pass some luminaries on the All-Time leaderboards of Major League Baseball history, too.

Here’s a list of names he might pass in certain categories, since it’s Friday, and on Fridays around here, we list.

Homers

Votto is sitting on 355 for his career, meaning Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (358) is next up on his trek up that leaderboard. Hall of Famers Johnny Mize (359), Joe DiMaggio (361), Ralph Kiner (369), and Gil Hodges (370) also are within reach, should Votto turn into the kind of dinger-socking machine he was during the second half of his absurd 2021 season.

bWAR (Position Players)

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio (65.4) sits just ahead of Votto (64.9) at the moment thanks to crazy different defensive valuations on their respective careers.

Duke Sinder (65.9) and Roberto Alomar, Jr. (67.0) are another pair of Hall of Famers within reach, as is the inimitable Goose Goslin (66.2).

Runs Scored

Andrew McCutchen

Mark McGwire

Chuck Klein*

Willie Wilson

Joe Carter

Arky Vaughn*

Buddy Myer

Yogi Berra*

Jim Bottomley*

*denotes Hall of Famer

Hey, an actual list!

That’s a list of the players directly ahead of Votto, and I now realize I have listed them in reverse order for this particular edition of how people read. Bottomley has the most (1177) on this list, with McCutchen (1166) the fewest. Votto (1165) might well pass them all this year if the bottom of the Reds order can simply conjure up some more ribeyes!

Ribeyes

“Two out, nobody on for Joey Votto” became a catchphrase around RR long ago, back when Willy Taveras and Corey Patterson and Drew Stubbs were leading off games by never, ever getting on-base in front of Votto.

Anyway, he’s climbing the ribbie leaderboard nonetheless, and currently sits tied with Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn on the All-Time list.

If he manages to somehow crank out 30 ribbies over these final 40 games, he would tie none other than Adam Dunn.

Doubles

Votto is tied with quite the crew right now with 458 career two-baggers. Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx and Sam Crawford along with future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman, to be precise.

Hall members Dan Brouthers (462) and Reggie Jackson (463) are in-sight, as are Jim Bottomley (465) and Frankie Frisch (466).

Fellow Hall member and Canadian Larry Walker (471) is, too, should Votto channel his inner-2012 self.

Walks

If Joey walks 16 more times, he’ll tie Albert Pujols. 18 more times and it’s a tie with Reggie Jackson. 24 more times? Tris Speaker.

Yeah, he’s just about into the Top 30 of that All-Time list.